HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway Football team started its 2022 season with a 31-14 loss to Mansfield.
Next up for the Panthers is a game on the road against Odessa Permian on Friday, September 2nd at 7:00 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
by: Eric Kelly
