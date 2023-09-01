WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Panthers lost a tough contest to Permian at home in a battle of the Panthers, 27-21.
Midway moves on to a Neutral-site game with Vandegrift next week on Friday, September 8th at 7:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
