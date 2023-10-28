WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Midway took down their fourth-straight opponent with a huge upset, taking down what was undefeated Pflugerville-Weiss, 41-17.
The Panthers finish their regular season with a 5-5 record and will prepare for the postseason.
