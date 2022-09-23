HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway Panthers are in the win column in 2022, as they beat Hutto 48-37.
Next up for the Panthers is a trip to Harker Heights on Friday, September 30th to take on the Knights at 7:30 pm.
