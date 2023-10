WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway Football team took a large lead and never looked back on Friday night, as the Panthers raced past Copperas Cove 45-21.

Next up for Midway is a road trip to Bryan to take on the Vikings on Friday, October 20th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Copperas Cove will host Hutton on Friday, October 20th at 7:30 pm.