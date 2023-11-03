LOTT, TX (FOX 44) — The Moody Bearcats wrapped up their regular season with a come from behind victory, as they beat Rosebud-Lott 36-33.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Chapman Bail Bonds Game Of The Week
C & C Collision's Play Of The Week
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now