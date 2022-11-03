ABBOTT, TX (FOX 44) — The Panthers took care of business against the Wildcats, beating them 56-0 on Thursday night.
No. 1 Abbott now moves on to the playoffs after an undefeated regular season.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
