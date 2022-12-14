ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — A stellar season for the top-ranked Abbott Panthers came to a close with a 69-24 loss to No. 2 Westbrook in the state title game.

The Panthers got down early, as the Wildcats took a quick 16-0 lead in the first quarter. Abbott battled back to cut the deficit to just a single score right before half, but Westbrook would outscore the Panthers 45-8 from that point on to pull away for good.

With the loss, Abbott ends the season as the 1A Division I runners up. The Panthers finish with a 14-1 overall record.