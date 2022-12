FORT HOOD, TX (FOX 44) — The Panthers are heading to Jerry World after taking down Irion County in the state quarterfinals, 88-60.

Mason Hejl scored nine touchdowns and came away with the game-clinching interceptions to lead the Panthers.

Mason Hejl adds a red-zone interception and another touchdown.



He has nine total TDs tonight.



It's 88-60 Abbott with 2:25:left. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 4, 2022

No. 1 Abbott will face Westbrook on Monday, December 12th at 12 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.