AQUILLA, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Abbott Panthers continued to roll along in 2022, as they beat Aquilla 48-0.
Next week, Abbott will have a bye week. Meanwhile, Aquilla will hit the road to take on Coolidge on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
by: Eric Kelly
