ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Cougars go back-to-back! China Spring rallied from down 21-0 to score 24-unanswered points, with Thomas Barr’s 20-yard field goal as time expired sealing the championship for the Cougars.

Here's a look at how @cscougarsports erased a 21-point second quarter deficit, to beat Boerne 24-21 for a second straight state championship. pic.twitter.com/wseRLhK6eu — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 17, 2022

The Greyhounds jumped out to an early lead, capitalizing off of turnovers and turning them into points. Boerne led 21-7 at halftime.

That'll do it for the first half here at AT&T Stadium.



At the break, China Spring trails Boerne 21-7.



Cougars will get the ball first in the second half. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 16, 2022

The Cougars got on the board late before the half, scoring off a 11-yard touchdown pass from Cash McCollum to Tristan Exline to pull within two scores.

China Spring left it late, but the Cougars got on the board before halftime as Cash McCollum found Tristan Exline for a big momentum touchdown to get within 14 as we get set for the start of the second half in Arlington.

After that, China Spring went on a furious rally in the second half, coming up with key stops on defense and ultimately tying the game on a 66-yard dash to the end zone from Tristan Exline with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Then it all came down to the leg of Thomas Barr with two-seconds left and he delivered! His 20-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired and lifted China Spring to a 24-21 victory over Boerne.