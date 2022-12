MANSFIELD, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked China Spring Cougars are headed back to Jerry World, as they clinched a berth in the 4A Division I state championship with a 33-27 win over Decatur.

With the win, China Spring will now face No. 3 Boerne on Friday, December 16th at 3:00 pm.