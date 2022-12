ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Mart Panthers are headed back to Jerry World, as they beat No. 2 Burton 41-14 on Thursday night.

The Panthers will now take on No. 6 Albany in the state championship game on Wednesday, December 14th at 7:00 pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.