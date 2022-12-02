COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Mart Panthers are headed back to the state semifinals as they beat Lovelady 56-6.
Next up for the Panthers is a matchup against No. 2 Burton.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Mart Panthers are headed back to the state semifinals as they beat Lovelady 56-6.
Next up for the Panthers is a matchup against No. 2 Burton.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now