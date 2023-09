PFLUGERVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The 10th-ranked Belton Football team improved to 5-0 on Thursday night, as the Tigers started off district play with a win over Pflugerville.

Belton improves to 5-0 and starts district play off with a win, pulling away late to walk out of the Pfield with a 36-19 win over Pflugerville. @BeltonTigerFB’s @ReeseRumfield accounts for 4 TD’s! pic.twitter.com/uIOVdWGgvi — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 22, 2023

Next week, Belton will try to keep the winning ways going when the Tigers host Elgin on Friday, September 29th at 7:00 pm.