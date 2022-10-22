LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — The 10th-ranked Lorena Leopards lost to top-ranked Franklin on Friday night 49-35.
Next week, Lorena will travel to Troy to take on the Trojans on Friday, October 28th at 7:30 pm.
