TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards pounced on another win in the ‘district of doom’, taking down the Trojans, 49-21.

Lorena finishes the regular season 6-3 and locks up the third spot in District 1-3A.

Troy faces a tough task in their last regular season game at Cameron Yoe on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.