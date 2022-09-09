CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — Second-ranked China Spring continued its stellar start to the season, as the Cougars 63-7.
Next up for China Spring is a matchup against Connally at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Mexia will host Gatesville at 7:30 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — Second-ranked China Spring continued its stellar start to the season, as the Cougars 63-7.
Next up for China Spring is a matchup against Connally at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Mexia will host Gatesville at 7:30 pm.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now