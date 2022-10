WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked China Spring Cougars remained undefeated in district play as they beat La Vega 42-7.

Next week, the Cougars will host the top-ranked Stephenville Yellowjackets on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm, while La Vega will go to Alvarado to take on the Indians on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.