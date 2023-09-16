MART, TX (FOX 44) — The Panthers asserted their dominance over one of the top teams in 2A football with a 36-21 win at home.
Mart moves on to face Meridian at home on Friday, September 22nd at 7:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
MART, TX (FOX 44) — The Panthers asserted their dominance over one of the top teams in 2A football with a 36-21 win at home.
Mart moves on to face Meridian at home on Friday, September 22nd at 7:00 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now