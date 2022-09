MART, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked Mart Panthers put on a dominant display on Thursday night, as they blew out No. 10 Marlin 41-6.

Next up for the Panthers is a matchup against Italy on Friday, August 9th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Marlin will go on the road to take on Groesbeck on Friday, November 9th at 7:30 pm.