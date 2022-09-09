COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 22 Temple Wildcats lost their first game of the season on Friday night, as they lost 45-35 against No. 9 College Station.
Next week, the Wildcats will host James Martin at 7:30 pm.
