CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked China Spring Football team showed off all of its offensive firepower on Friday night, as the Cougars took down Connally in a 61-41 shootout.

Next week, China Spring will host Parish Episcopal on Friday, September 22nd at 7:00 pm, while Connally will hit the road to take on Brownwood 7:30 pm.