MOODY, TX (FOX 44) — Despite losing starting quarterback Luke Torbert to injury on the first drive of the game, No. 3 Crawford still cruised to a 55-0 win over Moody.

Next week, the Pirates will host Bosqueville on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Moody will travel to Riesel to take on the Indians on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.