CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — No. 3 Crawford remained undefeated on Friday night, as the Pirates beat Rosebud-Lott 35-0.

Next week, Crawford will travel to Valley Mills to take on the Eagles on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Rosebud-Lott will host Riesel on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm.