MINERAL WELLS, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Crawford Pirates fell just short of making the state championship game, as they lost 34-20 against No. 2 Hawley in the state semifinals.
The Pirates end the season with a 14-1 record.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
MINERAL WELLS, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Crawford Pirates fell just short of making the state championship game, as they lost 34-20 against No. 2 Hawley in the state semifinals.
The Pirates end the season with a 14-1 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>