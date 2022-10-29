JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top teams in the state, the Eagles came out on top 65-40 over No. 3 May.
Jonesboro finishes the regular season at home against Evant on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
