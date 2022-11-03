CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates clinched the District 13-3A DII district title and capped off their undefeated regular season with a 28-7 win over Milano.
Chilton finishes the regular season 10-0 and looks to make a deep postseason run.
by: Parker Rehm
by: Parker Rehm
