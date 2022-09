WEST, TX (FOX 44) — In a back and forth contest, the Leopards came out on top, 21-15 over the Trojans.

Coming up in week 3 for Lorena is a matchup with Trinity Leadership on Friday, September 9th at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the West Trojans will take on Whitney and open up district play after a bye week on Friday, September 16th at 7:30 p.m.