WACO, TX (FOX 44) — La Vega made an early season statement on Friday, as the seventh-ranked Pirates raced past No. 10 Kennedale 34-7.
Next up for La Vega is a matchup against Connally on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — La Vega made an early season statement on Friday, as the seventh-ranked Pirates raced past No. 10 Kennedale 34-7.
Next up for La Vega is a matchup against Connally on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now