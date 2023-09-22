AQUILLA, TX (FOX 44) — The ninth-ranked Aquilla Cougars remained unbeaten in 2023 as they beat Calvert 59-13.
Next week, Aquilla will hit the road to take on Bynum on Friday, September 29th at 7:30 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
