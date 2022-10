MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — Ninth-ranked Cameron Yoe has now won three games in a row, as the Yoemen beat McGregor 58-21.

Next week, the Yoemen will host Rockdale on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm and McGregor will go to Academy to take on the Bumblebees on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.