MEXIA, TX (FOX 44) — The Cadets are in the win column to start the year following a 64-13 win over the Blackcats of Mexia in week one.

Connally moves to a primetime matchup with La Vega at home on Friday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m.

Mexia faces another tall task with the two-time defending state champion Franklin Lions on Friday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m.