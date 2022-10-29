AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — The Player You Can Count On for week 10 is Axtell’s Coldyn Horn for his three touchdown game in the Longhorns win over Cross Roads.
Tune in next week to see who the Player You Can Count on is for week 11.
by: Parker Rehm
