LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — The FOX 44 Player You Can Count On for week three is Cameron Yoe’s Braylan Drake for his four-touchdown performance, keeping his team in it until the final quarter of a 59-38 loss to Connally.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Chapman Bail Bonds Game Of The Week
C & C Collision's Play Of The Week
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now