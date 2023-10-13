CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The Player You Can Count On for week eight is China Spring’s Cash McCollum, who accounted for seven total touchdowns in a thrilling 52-49 win over La Vega.
Tune in next week to see who takes home the honor for week nine.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The Player You Can Count On for week eight is China Spring’s Cash McCollum, who accounted for seven total touchdowns in a thrilling 52-49 win over La Vega.
Tune in next week to see who takes home the honor for week nine.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now