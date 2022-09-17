BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On for week four is quarterback Connor Crews from Lake Belton.
Tune in next week to see who brings home the award in week five.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On for week four is quarterback Connor Crews from Lake Belton.
Tune in next week to see who brings home the award in week five.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now