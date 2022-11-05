TRAVIS, TX (FOX 44) — The Friday Night Football Fever Player You Can Count on for Week 11 is Rosebud-Lott quarterback D.J. Hicks.
Hicks accounted for over 250 total yards, to go along with three total touchdowns, in the Indians win over Moody.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
