KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Player You Can Count On for Week 11 of the high school football season is Shoemaker’s Tyrieke Wade, who accounted for six touchdowns in the Grey Wolves’ win over Granbury.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Chapman Bail Bonds Game Of The Week
C & C Collision's Play Of The Week
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now