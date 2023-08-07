WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are hungry to get back to their winning ways in 2023 after missing out on the postseason last season.

Bosqueville returns a young group but more experienced than 2022 with 14 starters returning to the field on Friday nights. All with the same goal to make it back to playoff football.

“We’re all used to making the postseason, but we didn’t last year,” senior linebacker Hunter Bird said. “We’re all just trying to get back there.”

In order to do that the Bulldogs have to go through a vicious 2A district schedule with Crawford, Marlin, Rosebud-Lott, Riesel and Valley Mills projected to finish ahead of them in the standings. However, this young team shouldn’t be counted out.

“I think we’re young and gritty,” head coach Clint Zander said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids that are going to play a lot more. We’ve got some older seniors that are setting the tone and making sure kids are doing right. So, it’s been a really good mix.”