CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates are expecting to pillage their way through district play once again as they set their eyes on a deep postseason run in 2023.

Chilton’s 2022 season came to an end in the regional semifinals after a 12-0 start and a district championship. Now, the Pirates are the hunted instead of the hunters and are welcoming the challenge.

“We were district winners last year and made a decent run in the playoffs,” second-year head coach Bennie Huitt said. “We know that now that everybody’s going to be gunning for us and coming for us.”

The Pirates bring back a senior-led group with lots of firepower on offense. 14 starters return with seven on each side of the ball, providing lots of depth at any position.

“We can use quarterback anywhere, the receiver’s anywhere,” senior wide receiver Markeydrick Taylor said. “It’s just good to have the starters back and we have some up-and-coming sophomores. I’m really hopeful this year too.”