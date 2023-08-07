CLIFTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Cubs enter year two with Brent Finney manning the ship with loads of experience and a mission to not just make the playoffs but make a run in the postseason.

Clifton returns much of it’s offensive production from a season ago with Riley Finney and Parker Tunnell combining for over 2,000 all-purpose yards last season. That production the Cubs are hoping translates to even more wins in 2023.

“Here at Clifton, [the playoffs] are the standard,” senior wide receiver Clay Kennedy said. “We want a whole lot more. We want a winning record and hopefully a district championship.”

The defense returns talent in Camdyn Mobley and Brody Baggett to help provide a strong linebacking corps for the Cubs.

“Having 20 returning Letterman with that playoff experience is huge,” Finney said. “They really bought in this summer. So, I think I think it’ll go a long way.”