CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — The Crawford Pirates are ready to get back to it after another 10+ win season in 2022.

Greg Jacobs’ team made it to the 3A State Semifinals before falling to Hawley, 34-20. Now the Pirates are hoping to make more history with a trip to Jerry World this season and a younger group with more to prove.

Crawford returns just seven starters from last year’s 13-win team and looks to replace star quarterback Luke Tolbert with a quarterback competition this fall.

“The way we finished last year, I think played a big role in their preparation for this season,” Jacobs said. “They really made a big commitment during the offseason and summer program.”