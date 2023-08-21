KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles are flying high with an eye on the postseason in 2023 in a tough district 4-5A DI.

“We feel like, in order to be a good football team, everybody has an intricate part to play,” Ellison head football coach Danny Servance said.

The Eagles return over 50 percent of their starters from a season ago, specifically on the offensive side that brings back six pieces that figure to help lead the team even further than their 5-5 record from 2022.

“We just did things we needed to do outside of just football…to build that connection between each other,” junior offensive lineman Aiden Uresti said.