HILLSBORO, TX (FOX 44) — The Hillsboro Eagles head into 2023 trying to get over the first-round hump of the postseason that has plagued them for the past seven seasons.

The Eagles have rebounded in the past decade, making it to the postseason in seven of the last 10 years. The one thing that’s alluded them is winning that gold ball that comes with a first-round playoff victory.

“There’s a couple of plays that just put us in that situation, finishing fourth last year,” Hillsboro head coach Stephen Almuete said. “You know, it’s had kind of a bad taste in our mouth to redeem ourselves this year and try to overcome those mistakes.”

Hillsboro certainly has the talent to do so. 35 returning letterman and 16 starters take the field once again for the Eagles in their quest for a postseason win and maybe a run in 4A competition.

“I’ve been with these guys, the same coaches since my freshman year,” senior wide receiver Chris Montoya said. “I really want to get that playoff win, get that gold ball and maybe we could go deep, you never know.”