KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Roos jump into 2023 with the goal of making it back to the postseason for the first time since 2016 after reaching four wins for the first time since 2018 last season.

“The foundation has been laid for what my vision is in this program,” Killeen head football coach Josh Sadler said. “I’m waiting to see how the small things pan out for these young men to get the ball rolling in the right direction.”

The Kangaroos return five starters on each side of the ball with lots of talent on the defensive side of the ball to help set the tone come Friday nights.

The Roos return Samuel Hernandez to help guide a young defensive line while the offense brings back Roderick Norman and Tekoree Landours who combined for over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns last season.