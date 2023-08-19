TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Broncos enter their second UIL Varsity season with tons of talent headlined by two of Texas’ best prospects in the 2024 class.

The Broncos fell to Burleson Centennial in the first playoff game in program history last season in the first round of the postseason but are ready to go even further this year.

“This class of 2024 had some higher goals and we’re gonna see what we can’t do,” head coach Brian Cope said.

They’ll look to five-star wide receiver prospect Micah Hudson and four-star cornerback and Arkansas commit Selman Bridges to anchor their respective sides of the ball as this year’s senior class aims to build off what last year’s team accomplished.

“We lost a lot of seniors last year…but we’re on it,” senior wide receiver Caleb Santana said. “Our team’s been phenomenal and we’re just ready to get back into it.”