LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — There’s someone new in the drivers seat for the Lorena Leopards following Ray Biles announcing his retirement after 31 years.

Now Kevin Johnson assumes the role with a Leopards team trying to get back into the state championship race after taking home the 3A title in 2021.

“They have worked hard, extremely hard over the spring in the summer,” Johnson said. “They’ve come out here and they’ve had a great first week and they have that goal in mind.”

The Leopards return 35 letterman from a season ago and will look to lean on athletes like Baylor commit and senior wide receiver Jadon Porter to lead the team.

“Our big deal is we just take it week at a time,” Johnson said. “We’ll take care of our business a week at a time, then we’ll worry about the next week.”