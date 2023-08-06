MART, TX (FOX 44) — The powerhouse Panthers are right back in the 2A State championship consideration once again in 2023.

Mart is eager to get back to the top of 2A after falling just short to Albany in the state title game last season.

“We got two simple goals here for this year,” head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Goal number one is to play 16 games. Goal number two is to win the last one.”

The Panthers are set up nicely to continue their success with an experienced group led by senior quarterback Jonah Ross and J.D. Bell who combined for 73 touchdowns and more than 4,500 yards of total offense in 2022.

The defense is led by senior defensive end Monte Swaner who helped lead the Panthers last season to seven shutouts with his 29 tackles for loss. With help on both sides of the ball, expect Mart to keep dominating on Friday nights.

“We were on top of that mountain for several years,” Hoffman said. “So, we know what it’s like in there where we want to get back there. These kids are hungry to bring that home.”