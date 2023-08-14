MEXIA, TX (FOX 44) — The Blackcats are entering the third year under head football coach Aaron Nowell in 2023 with a young but experienced team ready to turn the tides with the program.

Mexia suffered a few close losses in 2022, including an overtime loss to the Groesbeck in the renewal of the historic rivalry, leading to a 3-8 record and a first-round exit in the postseason.

However, the Blackcats have a new feeling around the program that this could be their year to compete.

“I feel like we’re more disciplined this year,” junior safety Traylon Brooks said. “I feel like we’re going to make it past the first round.”

Mexia prides themselves on their speed and athleticism and Nowell said the ‘faster have gotten faster.’

16 starters return to the field led by a mostly Junior-led class that figures to lead the Blackcats to wins in the next two years.

“You got to earn the right to go make those plays on Friday night,” Nowell said. “[We’ll] continue to coach that stuff up and just keep getting better every day.”